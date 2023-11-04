Special Investigation Agency carries out searches in J&K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, November 4
The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out searches at a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a terror-related case on Saturday, officials said.
The searches were conducted around 4 am at the house of suspect Mohammad Hafiz in Kanuyian village, they added.
Hafiz was not present at his house when it was raided, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the officials said a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Copra top, Bachian Wali, Shiendara, Thandi Kassi and Mohalla Saedan in Poonch district early in the morning.
The operation was underway when last reports were received, they said.
