Special Investigation Unit conducts raid in J&K’s Pulwama in terror-related case

Srinagar, August 19
Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday conducted a raid in Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.
The raid was conducted at the residence of Sheikh Sayurl Nisar at Wopalwan Awantipora in south Kashmir to collect more evidence of his involvement in terror-related offences, a police spokesperson said.
“During the search, bank passbooks, books on Jihad, and incriminating material were seized by the SIU,” the spokesman said.
