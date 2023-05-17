Special Investigative Unit of J-K Police raids houses of 5 ‘terrorists’ operating from Pakistan

Kishtwar/Jammu, May 17
The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided five terrorists’ houses in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror support and terror funding case, a senior official said.
The houses belong to terrorists who are operating from Pakistan, and are engaged in revival of terrorism in the region, he said.
“After obtaining search warrants from the NIA Court, Jammu, in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, houses of five terrorists, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, were searched in various locations,” Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said.
Five SIU teams along with police carried out the raids, he said.
The SSP said the evidence found in the searches will be used to indict the targets’ role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism.
The SIU is raiding the houses of Shahnawaz, alias Nayeem, of Chirool Padyarna; Nayeem Ahmed, alias Amir alias Gazi, of Jamia Masjid; Mohammad Iqbal, alias Bilal, of Kichloo Market; Shahnawaz Kanth, alias Munna alias Umer, of Hullar Kishtwar; and Javid Hussain Giri, alias Muzamil, of Kundali Pochal, he said.
A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.
Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.
“Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorism over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them,” Poswal said.
