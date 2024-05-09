Special polling booths for KP migrants in Delhi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

To facilitate Kashmiri Pandit migrants residing in Delhi to cast their votes in person on the polling days during Lok Sabha elections on the seats across Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established special polling booths for the community at different locations in the capital.

These booths have been established at Kashmir Resident Commission, 5 PR Road, New Delhi; Kashmir Kissan Ghar, BR-2 Shalimar Bagh, Delhi; Arwachin International Public School, Pocket F, Dilshad Garden, Delhi; and GGSSS Paprawat, Najafgarh, Delhi.

“The Election Commission of India, in a first, has instructed for providing free of cost to and fro transportation facility for the Kashmiri migrants eligible to cast their ballot in these special booths,” reads an official communication.

The transport service will be provided to the migrants from the camps to their respective polling stations and back to camps.

“With an aim to extend requisite support and help to the Kashmiri migrant voters, the office of AERO/ARO, Migrants, New Delhi, is efficiently functioning during the working hours at Pota Cabin 01, JK House 5-Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi. The office has also established a help desk which has supported numerous stakeholders to file offline/online Form-M, Form 12-C and other requisite documents,” an official statement read.

Besides, a series of camps and meetings have been organised to raise mass awareness at various places to increase the percentage of Kashmiri migrant voters in the capital. The BLOs are also visiting door to door for educating and helping the migrant voters. These camps, organised at various locations in Delhi and NCR, received tremendous response resulting in notable increase in enrollment of voters through Form- M and Form 12-C, so far, as compared to last Lok Sabha election.

As per the data given by the AERO/ARO office, about 169 voters have been registered besides receiving 65 Form M and 4 Form 12 C for the Baramulla constituency, 480 voters have been registered besides receiving 183 Form-M and 8 Form 12-C for the Srinagar while 95 voters have been registered besides receiving 40 Form M for the Anantnag, till date.

