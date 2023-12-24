Speed up work on Udhampur GMC: Adviser

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

In order to have the first hand appraisal of prestigious project of Government Medical College, Udhampur, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, conducted a detailed inspection of the project to review the progress of ongoing works.

The Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur; the Principal, GMC, Udhampur; senior officers of Public Works Department, Health and other allied departments accompanied the Adviser during the visit.

During the inspection, the Adviser reviewed the progress of each component of the project and engaged in thorough deliberations with workmen to address any kind hindrances hampering the smooth execution of the project.

While reviewing the progress of works, Adviser Bhatnagar stressed the officers of executing agency to expedite the pace of works and ensure its completion as per the given timelines. He called upon them to monitor the progress on regular basis besides directing them to deploy additional manpower at construction sites for timely completion of this project.

The Adviser also asked the Deputy Commissioner to monitor the progress on fortnightly basis, ensuring the timely completion of this prestigious project through effective coordination with executing agencies.

