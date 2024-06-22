Spiritual leaders perform yoga in Leh

ANI

Leh, June 21

Multi-faith leaders participated in the 10th UN International Day of Yoga in Leh, Ladakh, under the banner of the Indian Minorities Foundation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative to take yoga to the world and make it a global phenomenon.

The leaders performed yoga in unison with the students in the serene landscape of Leh, Ladakh.

Spirited show by Navy personnel Sailors onboard India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya also participated in an early morning yoga drill on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024 on Friday

Some children were also seen participating in yoga, along with Navy personnel

Bhikku Sanghsena, Leader of the Maha Bodhi International Medidation Centre, said, "I believe this is an excellent initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga started from India but it remained limited to our country and did not spread much across the world. It is through the initiative of PM Modi that it has spread to every nook and cranny of the world." Swami Dayadhipanada, Medical Superintendent of Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, also spoke on the occasion and said, "PM Modi has successfully made it an international yoga day wherein people from all parts of the world are practicing yoga for unity and for health and wellness. In modern times, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are increasing. All these diseases can be prevented, or rather reversed, by a proper way of life, which we call yoga's way of life."

Indian Army personnel also performed yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier and in Eastern Ladakh on International Yoga Day. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at Pangong Tso and Karzok in Leh.

ITBP personnel deployed at Muguthang Sub Sector in Muguthang Sub Sector, Sikkim, at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet were also seen performing yoga.

