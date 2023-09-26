SPO found dead in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, September 26
A Special Police Officer (SPO) was found dead in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with preliminary investigation suggesting that he suffered fatal injuries in a road accident.
The body of SPO Khaliq Hussain was recovered from a field, around 10 feet below the main road, in near village Kankote with his motorcycle lying nearby, Station House Officer of Police Station, Poonch, Deepak Pathania said.
He said Hussain, who was posted in district police lines Poonch, had suffered head injuries and preliminary investigation suggested that he died in a road accident.
The body of the deceased was sent to district hospital Poonch for postmortem, the officer said, adding police have started inquest proceedings.
