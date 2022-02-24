Sports infra a priority in Ladakh: Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 23

Participation of players from grassroots level, development of infrastructure and providing equipment to sportspersons would play a pivotal role in building a strong sporting base in Ladakh in the coming years, said Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Wednesday.

Mathur was present at the men’s final match of the 2nd Lieutenant Governor Cup Ice Hockey Championship that was won by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) at the NDS Ice Hockey Rink.

Congratulating the participating teams, Mathur said the level and quality of the game had shown improvement since the first edition of the L-G Cup. While congratulating the Ladakh women’s team that recently won the national women’s ice hockey championship at Kaza, Mathur said the achievements showed the potential and attraction for ice hockey in Ladakh.

Highlighting the initiatives taken to promote sports in Ladakh, including development of astroturf football stadium, synthetic track, Winter Sports Academy at Zanskar and Drass and preparation of ice hockey rinks in Leh and Kargil where ice hockey may be played throughout the year. Mathur said efforts were being made to develop ice hockey rink of international-standard sizes in 10 sub-divisions and 31 blocks in Leh and Kargil. He further stated that sports was being promoted in all schools in Ladakh.