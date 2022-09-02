Spurt in intrusion bids in Jammu and Kashmir as border vegetation turns dense

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 1

Many recent infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists have indicated that the thick vegetation amid monsoon along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir is helping them sneak into this side of the border. The attempts also expose the desperation of terrorist organisations and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI to push militants into India.

Pakistan has also been relying on dropping weapons and narcotics through drones in the border areas. After the implementation of zero-tolerance policy by the Army and other security forces in J&K, many terrorists have been eliminated due to which terror outfits are finding it difficult to continue operations in the UT.

On August 11, four soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a suicide attack on an Army post in Pargal area of Darhal in Rajouri. Two terrorists were also eliminated. Another soldier succumbed a few days later. It is believed that both the terrorists were infiltrators from Pakistan.

Later, a terrorist of Pakistan was caught alive in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on the morning of August 21 after he crossed the LoC. Identified as Tabarak Hussain, he confessed before the Army that he was accompanying a group of terrorists for attack on an Army post in the area.

The Army intelligence has reports that the infiltration, especially in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, has increased during the past sometime. Army units have also been alerted to keep a tight vigil along the LoC. Sources in the intelligence say dense grass and other vegetation along the LoC helps terrorists as even night vision devices, at times, fail to detect their movements.

On the intervening night of August 22 and 23, two or three terrorists tried to infiltrate from Laam sector of Nowshera. Two of them entered the mined area and died due to explosion. Arms and ammunition were also found near their bodies. Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Army PRO, Jammu, had stated, “The third terrorist was either injured or had returned taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage.”

The LoC situation is becoming tense not only in Jammu region but also in Kashmir. On August 25, soldiers foiled an infiltration bid by eliminating three terrorists in Uri sector who were trying to enter India.

“Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain to infiltrate,” Colonel Emron Musavi, Army PRO, Srinagar, had said.

Even the BSF had foiled an infiltration attempt by a narcotics smuggler in Samba. The injured intruder managed to crawl back into Pakistan but the BSF men had found 8 kg of heroin.

Strict observance of ceasefire between India and Pakistan since last year is also helping the intruders.

