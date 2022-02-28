Srinagar acid attack survivor awaits justice

PTI

Chennai/New Delhi, February 27

She wakes up in the dead of night and screams with tears rolling down her cheek as the memory of February 1 acid attack still haunts her, say family members of the woman is waiting to regain her sight at a Chennai hospital.

“We dread that day,” says 22-year-old Arizoo Nisar, sister of the acid attack survivor.

The family is thankful to a businessman-turned-politician, who prefers anonymity, for bearing all hospital expenses and to the J&K government for transporting them to Chennai and also expressed gratitude to police for completing the investigation into the case in record time. “I am sure that the culprits would be punished and their punishment would deter others having a similar mentality,” her father Nisar Chilloo says.

Arizoo says that her sister who has undergone six major and minor surgeries so far had some peace when she heard that the J&K Police has filed a chargesheet against all the three accused. “She was having sleepless nights and often woke up with a shout to the family members to save her from the acid thrower,” Arizoo adds. —

