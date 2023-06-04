 Srinagar aims to get ‘Smart’ by June next : The Tribune India

Srinagar aims to get ‘Smart’ by June next

Srinagar aims to get ‘Smart’ by June next

The Polo View market which has been redeveloped under Smart City Mission. PTI



ANI

Srinagar, June 3

Srinagar city will become a Smart City by June 2024. A total of 125 projects worth Rs 930 crore have been sanctioned under the Smart City Mission under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Athar Amir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) and Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, said that out of the 125 projects, 56 projects worth Rs 320 crore have been completed. The remaining 69 projects are under execution.

Nod to 125 projects

  • 125 projects worth Rs 930 crore have been sanctioned under the Smart City Mission
  • 56 projects worth Rs 320 crore have been completed. The remaining 69 projects are under execution
  • Most of the projects will be completed by December
  • Around 16 projects, which are under execution, will be completed by June 2024

“Most of the projects will be completed by December-end this year. Around 16 projects, which are under execution, will be completed by June 2024,” Khan said.

Khan said, “Our sense is that we will see major transformation in Srinagar city once the Smart City projects are completed. We are developing ‘walking infrastructure’ of around 80 km in the city which is absolutely unprecedented.” There will be footpaths and pedestrian lanes all over the city.

Khan said that the Polo View Market is Srinagar’s first completely pedestrian and wire-free market. The market has universal access, separate underground sewerage and drainage networks, underground electricity and communication lines, facade improvements of buildings and public convenience facilities.

Khan said that in addition to the Polo View Market, many other locations in Srinagar have undergone substantial renovations. “The area of Lal Chowk is under renovation. Four projects such as Lal Chowk precinct, Ghantaghar, Residency Road and Mecca market are going on. With a budget of Rs 27 crore, we will do a complete makeover of the area. We will complete the renovation work of Lal Chowk area by mid-July,” Khan said.

Khan said the city has become cleaner, more organised and easier to navigate, making it an excellent place to live, work and visit.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

2
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

3
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

4
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

5
Nation

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

6
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

7
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

8
Nation

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

9
Nation

Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train

10
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously

Odisha route didn’t have ‘Kavach’

Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'

Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...


Cities

View All

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Pakistan frees 203 fishermen

Night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to nail drug traffickers

MC razes illegal constructions

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Despite incentives, DSR technique fails to catch Doaba farmers' fancy

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years