Srinagar aims to get ‘Smart’ by June next

Srinagar, June 3

Srinagar city will become a Smart City by June 2024. A total of 125 projects worth Rs 930 crore have been sanctioned under the Smart City Mission under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Athar Amir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) and Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, said that out of the 125 projects, 56 projects worth Rs 320 crore have been completed. The remaining 69 projects are under execution.

“Most of the projects will be completed by December-end this year. Around 16 projects, which are under execution, will be completed by June 2024,” Khan said.

Khan said, “Our sense is that we will see major transformation in Srinagar city once the Smart City projects are completed. We are developing ‘walking infrastructure’ of around 80 km in the city which is absolutely unprecedented.” There will be footpaths and pedestrian lanes all over the city.

Khan said that the Polo View Market is Srinagar’s first completely pedestrian and wire-free market. The market has universal access, separate underground sewerage and drainage networks, underground electricity and communication lines, facade improvements of buildings and public convenience facilities.

Khan said that in addition to the Polo View Market, many other locations in Srinagar have undergone substantial renovations. “The area of Lal Chowk is under renovation. Four projects such as Lal Chowk precinct, Ghantaghar, Residency Road and Mecca market are going on. With a budget of Rs 27 crore, we will do a complete makeover of the area. We will complete the renovation work of Lal Chowk area by mid-July,” Khan said.

Khan said the city has become cleaner, more organised and easier to navigate, making it an excellent place to live, work and visit.