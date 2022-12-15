Srinagar and Jammu airports being expanded, says Scindia

New Delhi, December 15
The airports at Srinagar and Jammu are being expanded under two separate projects of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 800 crore, respectively.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha that the terminal at Srinagar was being expanded at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. He added that the central government had expansion plan of Rs 800 crore for the Jammu airport.
