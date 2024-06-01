Srinagar-bound flight gets bomb threat, turns out hoax

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 31

A threat call targeting Vistara flight UK611 coming from New Delhi prompted swift action from authorities at Srinagar International Airport.

As the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Srinagar received an alarm after getting information about the ‘threatening call’, it swung into action with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and gave a coordinated response, officials said.

When the aircraft carrying 177 passengers landed in Srinagar around noon, it — following protocol — was immediately directed to an isolation bay for a thorough security check.

The CISF swiftly evacuated the aircraft and conducted a comprehensive search of both the plane and its surroundings. Officials stated that passengers and crew members were escorted to a secure area during the investigation.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect the aircraft for suspicious items. After an exhaustive search, no explosives were found on board.

An airport official said the threat was deemed non-credible and normal operations resumed shortly after that. “All necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Flights have now resumed as per schedule,” the official said.

