Srinagar: Chief Justice Magrey says pendency big challenge

PTI

Srinagar, October 13

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh here. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony attended by politicians and senior bureaucrats at the SKICC, officials said.

Later, Justice Magrey had a virtual conference with judicial officers of both the UTs and took stock of the functioning of courts besides infrastructural requirements, etc. He highlighted the use of technology in justice dispensation and also said that the foremost duty of every judicial officer was to ensure timely justice. In order to bring down pendency, Justice Magrey issued a slew of directions to them to refer maximum cases for disposal in the upcoming special lok adalat to be held on October 21.

Pendency of a large number of cases is a huge challenge which can be met by resorting to alternative dispute resolutions, he added.

Later, Justice Magrey held meetings with Bar associations of Srinagar, Jammu and Pulwama.

He also took stock of various developmental projects that are currently being carried out in the court complexes.