Srinagar city declared red zone for drones

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18

The J&K Police today declared Srinagar city a temporary red zone for the operation of the drones and quadcopters.

“Srinagar city has been declared as a temporary red zone for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per the provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect,” the police said.

“All unauthorised drone operations in the red zone are liable to being penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021. As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard,” the police added.

