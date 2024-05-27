Srinagar civic body conducts cleanliness drive

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 26

Following the directions of Municipal Commissioner Owais Ahmed, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted a comprehensive cleanliness drive in East Zone of the city on Sunday.

“This campaign was aimed at enhancing the cleanliness standards and promoting hygiene in the area from Barbarshah Naqashpora via Dewatering Station to Munawarabad Road,” a government spokesman said.

“Led by Chief Sanitation Officer and Zonal Sanitation Officer, the drive focused on elevating the overall cleanliness and visual appeal of the locality. Efforts concentrated on implementing efficient waste collection and disposal methods, along with the removal of unwanted vegetation and grass,” he added.

“The active involvement of the community in these activities underscores the SMC’s commitment to instilling a sense of civic responsibility among residents and advocating for sustainable and hygienic practices,” the spokesman said, adding, “The primary objective of these endeavours is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of Srinagar.”

