Srinagar decked up; G20 event to boost tourism, says BJP

Srinagar, May 21

Srinagar city has been spruced up for the three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism beginning Monday, while stringent security arrangements are in place across Kashmir to ensure that the high-profile event passes off peacefully, officials said on Sunday.

To be ambassadors The delegates from member countries are likely to act as ambassadors of Kashmir on their return to their respective nations. Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy CM Significant event The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting here has the highest delegate participation and will be the most significant event in J&K. Harshvardhan Shringla, G20 Chief Coordinator

The route from Srinagar airport to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the venue of the meeting, has been given a massive facelift with the G20 logo painted on walls and hoardings installed to welcome the delegates, they said.

The officials said Gulmarg tourist resort in North Kashmir, where a meeting is also scheduled, has also been beautified. Authorities are taking no chances and have beefed up security across the Valley in view of the G20 meeting. Elite NSG and Marine Commandos are helping the police and the paramilitary forces to secure the venues of the event, the officials said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said the conduct of a G20 meeting in Srinagar would help in boosting the tourism sector and bolster economy of the UT.

“The delegates from the member countries are likely to act as ambassadors of Kashmir on their return to their respective nations,” Gupta said while addressing party workers in Reasi.

G20 Chief Coordinator Harshvardhan Shringla said the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting here had the highest delegate participation and would be the most significant event held in J&K.

“We have the highest representation of foreign delegates in this meeting than the earlier two meetings. All I can say is we are very very happy with the turnout. We have the making of a unique meeting,” Shringla told reporters here. Shringla was responding to a question about some member countries not registering for the working group meeting.