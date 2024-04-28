Srinagar gears up for Aga Ruhullah Mehdi vs Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra contest

Srinagar, April 27
With the Returning Officer approving 29 nomination papers, including those of National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Peoples Democratic Party’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, the battle for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is all set intensify.
The primary contest is likely between Mehdi and Parra.
The NC had nominated Salman Sagar as the covering candidate for Mehdi following murmurs about Mehdi’s age. Though Mehdi has consistently claimed in election papers that his birth year was 1977, some people had made allegations that he was born in 1982. The charge has been dismissed now due to insufficient evidence.
Both Mehdi and Parra held rallies during the filing of their papers. It is for the first time that Srinagar is witnessing a battle between two young politicians.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...