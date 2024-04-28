Srinagar gears up for Aga Ruhullah Mehdi vs Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra contest

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

With the Returning Officer approving 29 nomination papers, including those of National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Peoples Democratic Party’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, the battle for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is all set intensify.

The primary contest is likely between Mehdi and Parra.

The NC had nominated Salman Sagar as the covering candidate for Mehdi following murmurs about Mehdi’s age. Though Mehdi has consistently claimed in election papers that his birth year was 1977, some people had made allegations that he was born in 1982. The charge has been dismissed now due to insufficient evidence.

Both Mehdi and Parra held rallies during the filing of their papers. It is for the first time that Srinagar is witnessing a battle between two young politicians.

