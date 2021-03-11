Srinagar Jamia Masjid committee regrets time restriction on Eid prayers

PTI

Srinagar, May 1

The Jammu and Kashmir administration would not allow prayers after 7 am on Eid at the Eidgah ground or the historic Jamia Masjid in old city, the mosque management committee said today.

In a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the police and civil authorities called them on Saturday to convey that Eid prayers would not be allowed at the Eidgah and the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar if not held before 7 am. According to the committee, the authorities have put several conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah and Jamia Masjid and sought a written undertaking from the management.

The Anjuman had on Saturday announced that Eid prayers would be held at the Eidgah ground at 9.30 am. The panel expressed surprise that while authorities had no problem with allowing Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine at 10.30 am, they were putting conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah. “The Anjuman Auqaf members are dismayed that after disallowing prayers at Jamia Masjid on Jumat-ul-Wida and Shab-e-Qadr, authorities are now not allowing Eid prayers in the open at Eidgah, which is in tradition of the Prophet’s sunnah,” the management said.

It said they had approached the government-run Waqf Board but the body responded by saying that they could not facilitate prayer arrangements unless authorities gave permission for it.