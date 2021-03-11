Srinagar Jamia Masjid committee regrets time restriction on Eid prayers

Srinagar, May 1
The Jammu and Kashmir administration would not allow prayers after 7 am on Eid at the Eidgah ground or the historic Jamia Masjid in old city, the mosque management committee said today.
In a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the police and civil authorities called them on Saturday to convey that Eid prayers would not be allowed at the Eidgah and the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar if not held before 7 am. According to the committee, the authorities have put several conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah and Jamia Masjid and sought a written undertaking from the management.
The Anjuman had on Saturday announced that Eid prayers would be held at the Eidgah ground at 9.30 am. The panel expressed surprise that while authorities had no problem with allowing Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine at 10.30 am, they were putting conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah. “The Anjuman Auqaf members are dismayed that after disallowing prayers at Jamia Masjid on Jumat-ul-Wida and Shab-e-Qadr, authorities are now not allowing Eid prayers in the open at Eidgah, which is in tradition of the Prophet’s sunnah,” the management said.
It said they had approached the government-run Waqf Board but the body responded by saying that they could not facilitate prayer arrangements unless authorities gave permission for it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...