Srinagar-Katra section of rail line inspected

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, carried out an intensive and detailed inspection of the Srinagar- Sangaldan-Katra section of the prestigious National Project of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link along with the senior officers of the Northern Railways and Konkan Railways.

He started his inspection from Srinagar end by train upto Sangaldan. Thereafter he conducted motor trolley inspection from Sangaldan onwards upto Katra. On the way, he critically inspected the ongoing balance critical works in Sawalakote yard and tunnel number T-33 near Katra which is critical for commissioning of the entire project.

“He expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress and instructed the project authorities to closely monitor the work of Tunnel T-33. This project is widely acknowledged as one of the most challenging railway line endeavours in the Indian subcontinent, traversing through the young Himalayas fraught with geological complexities,” an official spokesperson said.

