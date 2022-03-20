Srinagar-Leh road reopens after 73 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

One of the two strategic roads to Ladakh was re-opened today after a 73-day closure due to winter and heavy snow. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), on Saturday, sent vehicles across the Zojila, a 11,650 feet high pass, on the 420-km Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway.

The average closure period of the pass in past years has been 135 days, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said from Srinagar. This year the pass closed on January 4 and was kept open in November-December amid hectic snow clearance efforts by the BRO. The connectivity across the Zojila pass was initially established on March 3.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, Border Roads, commended the officials of Project Beacon and Vijayak for this feat.

Early opening