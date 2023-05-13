Srinagar markets to have metropolitan look: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 12

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday said the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Srinagar’s old city would be developed at par with metropolitan cities and people here would feel as if they were in Mumbai or Delhi.

“In the coming days, there would be more new markets (under Smart City projects),” Sinha told reporters after inaugurating three Srinagar Smart City projects and 25 Urban Local bodies (ULB) projects here.

Of the three projects, Polo View has been transformed into pedestrian-oriented shopping street, Abi Guzar Shiv temple has been renovated and smart advanced traffic management vehicles have been included in the fleet for Srinagar Smart City.

Of the Urban Local bodies (ULB) projects inaugurated by Sinha, 16 are development projects in 11 ULBs and 9 solid waste management facilities in 10 ULBs.

Sinha said these projects would significantly boost urban infrastructure and give an impetus to ease of living.