Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 9

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested the main instigator behind anti-India and azadi sloganeering at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid during Friday prayers.

After the prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, some miscreants who had gathered in the mosque during prayers shouted azadi and anti-India slogans. The Srinagar police lodged an FIR and later raids were conducted for those indulging in the sloganeering,

Srinagar Police officials said “Raids were conducted at different locations and the Main instigator of the sloganeering namely Basharat Nabi Bhat S/o Gh Nabi Bhat R/o Hawal, Nowhatta was apprehended and formally arrested in the case. Many more suspected youths have been called for questioning and will be formally arrested as soon as their role comes forth in this case.“

The police also claimed Pakistan angle to the case. ``It also came out that the main accused had received instructions from Pakistan-based handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and cause law and order situation,” officials said.