Srinagar: Properties of 7 Pak-based terror handlers attached

PTI

Srinagar: Properties of seven Pakistan-based terror handlers were attached in Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

After obtaining an attachment order passed by the Additional Sessions Court in Baramulla, 13 kanals of land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan were attached, a police spokesperson said. He identified the handlers as Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Sheikhpora, Ghulam Nabi Alaie of Waripora Payeen, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan and Gulla Sheikh of Reshipora Authoora, Mohammad Rafiq Khan of Saloosa and Abdul Hameed Parray of Frasthar Tilgam. The property was identified during an investigation conducted by police, he added. OC

3 SPOs dismissed from service for dereliction of duty

Jammu: Three Special Police Officers (SPOs) were on Tuesday dismissed from service for dereliction of duty and involvement in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Samba district, officials said. The SPOs — Daljeet Singh, Bali Ram and Deepak Singh — have been disengaged from service while disposing off two separate departmental enquiries initiated against them among and other officials in 2023, they said. The officials said that Daljeet Singh and Bali Ram were arrested in a case of murder registered at the Ramgarh police station but they escaped from police custody. They were disengaged from service for dereliction of duties, they said. The officials said that Deepak Singh has been disengaged from service for his involvement in a case registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Samba police station.

