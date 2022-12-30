Srinagar receives season’s 1st snowfall

Srinagar, December 29
Srinagar and other plain areas of Kashmir received season’s first snowfall on Thursday, ending a long dry spell in the region. It has brought cheers to the tourists as well as the locals, mostly those associated with the tourism industry.
In plains, the snowfall started on Thursday afternoon and several inches of snow accumulated till evening in parts of Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag and Srinagar.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway was open for traffic but the Mughal Road remained closed after Pir Ki Gali area received heavy snow throughout the day.
Authorities have put men and machinery on standby to keep the roads open. The Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snow at higher reaches and light snowfall in plains for the next two days. “The weather will improve from Friday afternoon,” an official at the Meteorological Department told The Tribune.
