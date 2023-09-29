Srinagar SSP Balwal repatriated to Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal has been repatriated to the Manipur cadre. The 2012-batch IPS officer had been on deputation to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre since December 2021.

He is to be assigned a new posting in Manipur when he joins duties in the state, which has been witnessing clashes between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities since May this year.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Rakesh Balwal,” an official order stated.

Balwal has served in the Manipur Police in various capacities, with the last being Churachandpur SSP in 2017.

Before taking charge as the Srinagar SSP, Balwal was on deputation with the NIA for a half and three years as an SP and had been a member of the team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Balwal was awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal for investigation, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and a disc from the Director-General of the CRPF. It was during his tenure that Miwaiz Umer Farooq was released from house detention recently and allowed to hold Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid after more than four years.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Kashmir #Manipur #Srinagar