Srinagar turns fortress ahead of PM’s visit

New Delhi/Srinagar, June 19

Security was beefed up across Kashmir before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region. Modi will visit Srinagar and participate in an event during the International Day of Yoga. He will also lay the foundation of and inaugurate 84 development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore.

In Srinagar, the police stepped up vigil, intensifying the checking of vehicles on Wednesday. Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21.

On June 20, at 6 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), a government spokesman said.

On June 21, at around 6.30 am, Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. The PM will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter, the spokesman added.

“The event, “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K”, is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On the occasion, the PM will inspect stalls and interact with the young achievers of J&K,” the spokesman said.

“The PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes and higher education infrastructure,” he added.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, development of industrial estates and construction of six government degree colleges.

“The PM will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of J&K, and will have the project outreach of 3,00,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries,” the government spokesman added.

Modi will distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 persons appointed in government service. “The foundation stone laying, inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said. On June 21, the Prime Minister will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. The visit comes ahead of impending Assembly elections in J&K.

