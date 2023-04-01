 Srinagar's tulip garden enthrals more than 1 lakh visitors within 10 days of opening : The Tribune India

Srinagar's tulip garden enthrals more than 1 lakh visitors within 10 days of opening

Srinagar's tulip garden enthrals more than 1 lakh visitors within 10 days of opening

Tulip garden In-charge Inam-ul-Rehman said most of the visitors so far have been tourists. PTI



PTI

Srinagar, April 1

Asia's largest Tulip garden here is in full bloom and is attracting tourists in hordes with nearly 1.35 lakh visitors stopping by to witness its breathtaking beauty since it opened 10 days ago.

Ensconced between the famous Dal Lake and Zabarwan Hills, the 52.5-hectare Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden presents a colourful look with 16 lakh tulip bulbs of different hues and 68 varieties in bloom in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tulip garden In-charge Inam-ul-Rehman said most of the visitors so far have been tourists.

"About 1.35 lakh visitors have already visited our garden. The maximum proportion, about 70 per cent, is from outside the Union territory. They are more enthusiastic," Rehman told PTI.

Last year, the garden witnessed 3.60 lakh visitors — the highest so far since it was first opened to the public.

Rehman said the department of floriculture, which manages the garden, is hopeful of a very good footfall this year as well.

Besides 16 lakh tulips, he said, the garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, has other spring flowers, such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens on display to enthral the visitors.

"This year, four new varieties of tulips have been added, bringing the total varieties to 68," Rehman said.

The garden, which presents a riot of colours, is themed around rainbow colours as seen under the foothills of Zabarwan, Rehman said.

He said the central fountain channel has been extended to higher terraces this year. There is a high-rise fountain and waterfalls, which have added to the beauty of the garden.

"We have installed ornamental lights for the evening. Many tourists stay in the garden till late evening," he added.

A tourist from Mumbai, Surmil said she has fallen in love with the garden. "I love this place. It has been an amazing experience. The atmosphere is very nice. The weather is cool here compared to Mumbai. The people are also very nice, friendly. The garden is very big, beautiful and has colourful flowers all round," he said.

Rachna and Ayushi, who are also from Mumbai and are on their first visit to the valley, fell short of words to describe the beauty of the garden.

"This is an amazing experience, and quite a change from Mumbai. The places, the weather, the people, the colours here, everything is ethereal. We have not seen such a beautiful garden. It is literally paradise on earth," they said.

Another tourist, Devender Singh, from Rajasthan's Jaipur, said they were "lucky" to have come to the valley while the tulips were in full bloom.

"This is our first visit. We had only heard about the tulip garden, but have now seen it. We have been lucky that it is open while we are here. I have not seen such a garden anywhere else. This is a wonderful experience. We have not seen many of the varieties of tulips which are here," Singh said.

Mesmerised by the garden's beauty and feeling "very delighted" with her visit, Shreyas Upay, from Bikaner, said she has visited many hill stations, but, "I think this is the best place to visit."

Arun Kumar, a native of Gujarat who lives in South Africa, said he has never seen anything so beautiful.

"This is mind blowing. I feel very happy to have come here. This garden is stunning. I think it is one of the most beautiful gardens, huge. So many tulips, so much beauty, many waterfalls, just so amazing. Truly a 'Jannat' (paradise)," he said. "I will keep coming here."

While most of the visitors were enchanted by the sight of the flowers, and could not help but take pictures of them, some, who wanted to touch the bulbs, were dismayed at the fences surrounding the flower beds.

"I hope they have some more photographic places. They have covered the flowers with fences. We cannot go and touch tulips. It would have been amazing if we could do that," Surmil said.

The department hopes to have a large footfall of visitors and an extended duration of the bloom, provided the weather doesn't play spoilsport.

"The plants depend on the weather conditions. There is a forecast of mild temperatures (in the coming days), and in that case, their life will be extended. Otherwise, in scorching heats, their life will decrease. It is a weather dependent phenomenon," Rehman said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

8
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

9
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands