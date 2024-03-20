Srinagar’s Tulip Garden ready for grand opening on March 23

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 19

Srinagar’s Tulip Garden, nestled at the foothills of Zabarwan Hills, is set for a grand opening on March 23 as 17 lakh flowers of different varieties will welcome the visitors.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri chaired a meeting to oversee the arrangements at the Tulip Garden for visitors. The meeting was attended by the Director of Floriculture, SSP Traffic, Srinagar, Joint Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), officials from the Tourism department, and representatives from Srinagar Smart City Limited.

“The meeting extensively discussed the opening of the garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, pothole repairs, online ticketing, and other arrangements,” stated a government release.

“Bidhuri instructed the officers concerned of floriculture department to facilitate online ticketing and install QR code scanning facilities at various locations for the convenience of tourists,” the statement added.

“He also suggested the use of colorful lights to enhance the visual appeal of the place,” it further mentioned.

“Furthermore, he directed the SMC to conduct a sanitation and cleanliness drive at the garden and ensure the availability of separate mobile toilet facilities for men and women at the venue. He instructed the concerned authorities to repair potholes on the roads leading to the garden,” said the statement.

The meeting also noted that the department has expanded parking space at the garden to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.

