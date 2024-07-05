SSP reviews security during visit to border areas in Jammu region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 4

Amid rising threat of infiltration from across International Border (IB) into the Indian territory, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Vinod Kumar toured the border areas in RS Pura and interacted with the officials and Village Defense Guards (VDGs).

A police official informed that in order to strengthen the border grid and to augment the existing paraphernalia of the border zones functioning in the Jammu district, the SSP toured the jurisdiction of RS Pura sub division in order to inspect the Border Police Posts (BPP) and get a first-hand knowledge regarding the boarding and logistics that are already existing, with a holistic view to upgrade, in order to strengthen the border grid.

He was accompanied by SP Headquarters, Jammu, SDPO RS Pura, SHO Arnia and SHO RS Pura. The visit started with inspection of Border Police Post of Allah village in the jurisdiction of Arnia police station.

After inspecting the same, the SSP held an inspection of BPP Agra Chak in the jurisdiction of RS Pura with a holistic view to upgrade the same and to look for its existing capabilities.

It is pertinent to mention that this exercise is being conducted in whole of the Jammu, while a special emphasis has been laid upon the borders, the official said.

“SSP Jammu showed satisfaction with the functioning of BPPs and instructed officials to work with more commitment and dedication towards assigned duties. He assured further strengthening of BPPs in the coming days,” the official said.

