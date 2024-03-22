SSP takes stock of law & order in Jawalapur

Jammu, March 21
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom on Thursday reviewed law and order situation during his visit to Jawalapur. He issued directions to officials to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The SSP, accompanied by DSP (Headquarters) Ishan Gupta, conducted inspection of the Jawalapur police post.
Later, the SSP chaired a police-public meeting which was attended by residents, youths and dignitaries of the area. Participants were given an opportunity to raise various issues, ranging from security concerns to matters related to the civil administration.
Officials of the Police Department listened to their grievances. They assured them to resolve police-related issues on priority. They said issues related to the civil administration would be promptly addressed by departments concerned.
Emphasising on the importance of community vigilance in combating drug addiction, alcoholism, and anti-national activities, the SSP urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity in their area.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...