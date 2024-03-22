SSP takes stock of law & order in Jawalapur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 21

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom on Thursday reviewed law and order situation during his visit to Jawalapur. He issued directions to officials to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The SSP, accompanied by DSP (Headquarters) Ishan Gupta, conducted inspection of the Jawalapur police post.

Later, the SSP chaired a police-public meeting which was attended by residents, youths and dignitaries of the area. Participants were given an opportunity to raise various issues, ranging from security concerns to matters related to the civil administration.

Officials of the Police Department listened to their grievances. They assured them to resolve police-related issues on priority. They said issues related to the civil administration would be promptly addressed by departments concerned.

Emphasising on the importance of community vigilance in combating drug addiction, alcoholism, and anti-national activities, the SSP urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity in their area.

