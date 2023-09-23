SSP told to probe Stalin Jr’s remark

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 22

A court has appointed the Jammu SSP as the inquiry officer to hold probe into a complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister in Tamil Nadu, for his remarks allegedly against ‘Sanatan Dharam’.

The complaint was filed by members of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate which was then marked to the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Passenger Tax and Shops.

The complainants had sought direction to the in-charge police station, Janipur, to register an FIR against Stalin. The court stated the SSP shall submit report in the court by or before October 20.

Ankur Sharma, president of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, stated, “Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal will pursue all those who are in any manner hostile to our Sanatan sanskriti...”

