SSP transferred amid uproar over stuck apple-laden trucks

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 28

Shabir Ahmad Malik, SSP (highway traffic), was on Wednesday transferred amid uproar over halting of thousands of trucks carrying apples on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. He has been attached with the police headquarters.

The trucks remained halted for days apparently due to shooting stones and repairs at a few points, resulting in rotting of apples and triggering protests by growers as well as traders.

Financial Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal issued the order for Malik’s shifting. “Ramban SP Mohita Sharma shall hold the additional charge of the post till further orders,” the order stated.

While no reason was given for the shifting, sources in the police said the action was taken due to delay in the movement of apple-laden trucks that brought a bad name to the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole said almost all Jammu-bound trucks were cleared and normal traffic on highway was restored.

“On Monday, more than 4,000 trucks were sent through NH-44 while 1,250 vehicles were sent through Mughal Road towards Jammu on Tuesday,” he said.

The highway that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country witnessed frequent disruptions past week owing to shooting of stones from a hillock overlooking the arterial road at Cafeteria-Mehar sector in Ramban district.

On Monday, the fruit growers of Kashmir staged a demonstration in Srinagar, claiming that the delay was resulting in losses.

Growers suffer loss