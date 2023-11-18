SSP urges staff not to drink, smoke on duty

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar has issued directions to the police officials not to consume alcohol or smoke while they are on duty. The directions were issued when the SSP convened a meeting of the administrative staff of District Police Lines, Jammu.

The meeting was attended by over 80 police officials, including those from Deployment Section, Armoury, Kot, Equipment Store, Dry Canteen, Wet Canteen, Mess among others.

“During the proceedings, SSP advised the personnel to remain away from any kind of addiction like drinking, smoking besides not to indulge in corrupt practices,” said an official.

The official further informed that the manpower was assured that their genuine grievances will be addressed at appropriate level.

