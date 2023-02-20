Staff flaying J&K govt policies to face action

Jammu, February 19
The J&K administration has directed the administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies, and issue notices to them, official sources said. The direction was passed by Chief Secretary AK Mehta in a meeting here on Friday with instructions to the General Administrative Department to issue a necessary circular in this regard, the sources said.
During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees had been critical of the government policies and achievements. The sources said Mehta directed the administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the General Administrative Department.
