Starting today, power cuts to worsen heat woes in Jammu

Jammu, May 21
With the mercury soaring in Jammu, the scheduled and unscheduled power cuts by Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) are giving headache to the residents.
The JPDCL has announced further power cuts in different parts of Jammu division.
In an official statement, JPDCL Chief Engineer (Distribution), Jammu, said the power supply to Ramsoo, Neel, Ukhral, Khari and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 22, 23 and 24 from 9 am to 5 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Gurha Bakshi Nagar, Canal Road, Rajpura, Shiv Nagar, Polytechnic College, CID Office, Mohinder Nagar, Palm Island, Pawan Ice Cream and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 22 from 8 am to 12 noon.
The power supply to Company Bagh, Chand Nagar, Ware House, Krishna Nagar, Jewel and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 22 from 9 am to 12 noon while power supply to Manjakote, Gambhir, Dassal, Tandwal, Katarmal, Patrara, Gambhir Mughlan, Premnagar, Thatri, Dhara, Gundoh, Bhatyas, Changa and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 23 from 8 am to 2 pm.
The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has already alerted the residents of the UT of the intense heat wave in plains of Jammu division. “Heat wave over plains of Jammu division and hot and dry weather over hilly districts will be witnessed during next five days” an official said.
While the JPDCL inform the residents about the scheduled cuts, unannounced cuts are also being witnessed in many parts of the region.
