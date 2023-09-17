 Startup’s nano drones show potential in counter-terror operations : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Startup’s nano drones show potential in counter-terror operations

Startup’s nano drones show potential in counter-terror operations

‘Doot Mk1 nano drone is equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing it to identify up to 80 different objects’

Startup’s nano drones show potential in counter-terror operations

Weighing approximately 200 gm, these drones boast an endurance of up to 30 minutes and can reach a maximum speed of 80 kmph with very low sound. Photo: @IDR_RND_PVT_LTD/X



PTI

Jammu, September 17

A defence startup founded two years ago by a team of young engineers from IIT Roorkee has developed three variants of nano drones, including a ‘Kamikaze’ UAV, which have application in anti-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Mayank Pratap Singh, the co-founder of the startup IDR, said, “This is the first time that nano drones have been developed indigenously in this country.”

“In just two years since the formation of our startup in 2021, we have developed three variants of nano drones that are actively aiding security forces in their efforts against insurgency and terrorism,” Singh told PTI here.

He said IDR Research and Development has introduced the Doot Mk1 nano drone in three specialised variants, which were showcased at the North-tech symposium. The symposium was held here recently to address operational challenges and procure state-of-the-art equipment for the Army.

Weighing approximately 200 gm, these drones boast an endurance of up to 30 minutes and can reach a maximum speed of 80 kmph with very low sound, Singh said, adding the Doot Mk1 is equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing it to identify up to 80 different objects.

“One version of the drone is optimised for outdoor operations, another for indoor settings, and there’s an explosive variant (Kamikaze).

“These nano drones can be deployed in under 10 seconds during emergencies. Their compact sizes allow them to be navigated in complex spaces, whether launched from hand, rooftop, or moving vehicles,” Singh said.

The ‘Kamikaze’ version, named Parush, explodes upon reaching its target.

Carrying explosives, the drone has a kill button for it to detonate, he said, adding the drones equipped with such mechanism would have to be programmed to identify the enemy’s hideout and explode there.

“Parush means lethal or destructive. We have successfully tested the explosive drone recently and are working on the safety part now,” he said. “It will be ready by December.”

About the Doot MK1 drone, Singh said, the live feed from it is relayed to multiple screens, ensuring seamless coordination in close combat scenarios. It has a range of 1.5 km, and is operable indoors or within buildings covering 200 to 300 metres, he added.

These nano drones were tested by various commands of the armed forces as well as the NSG and Assam rifles, the startup’s officials said, adding that the Army has produced 20 units.

The cost of a nano drone is roughly Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

“Our drones are crafted specifically for Indian conditions. They have successfully passed tests in high-altitude areas, deserts, and varying weather conditions,” Singh said, adding that these nano drones are essential for anti-terrorism operations, close-quarter combats, indoor interventions, and silent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

The mini drones that are currently in use in India are predominantly the US-manufactured ‘Black Hornet.’

The startup is actively exploring opportunities for exporting its products.

“We recently participated in a defence exhibition in Gujarat and received excellent feedback from countries such as Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Morocco. Discussions are underway with their respective governments for procurement. The Cambodian army has expressed interest and discussions for potential procurement are underway,” Singh said.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Jammu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

4
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

5
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

6
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

7
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway to remain closed for 2 nights as repair work underway at Chakki Mor

9
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

10
World

Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered phone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...

Five die after bus falls into feeder canal on Muktsar-Kotkapura highway

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh’s last rites performed in native village; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh cremated with full military honours; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area