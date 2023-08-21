State Investigation Agency arrests key narco-terror accused

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 20

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, has arrested a key accused, Mohammad Javed, from Delhi. He was wanted in connection with a narco-terror case registered in Poonch.

On May 30 this year, an attempt was made by four associates of a narco-terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. The accused were intercepted by personnel of Army’s Sikh Light Infantry and apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs and heroin.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the group of four persons (of which one had absconded from the spot) were being supervised by key accused Mohammad Javed who was absconding,” an SIA official informed.

He said that upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was ascertained that Javed had been hiding in Delhi, where a team was dispatched and the accused was apprehended. The case was transferred to the SIA by the Poonch police on July 6.

