State Investigation Agency raids premises of ultras' aides

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 6

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted multiple raids across Kashmir against the overground workers (OGWs) linked to Pakistan-based militant outfits. The search was conducted in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla. Incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles have been seized, the agency said. The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the Valley, it said.

“We are investigating masterminds in Pakistan who, with the active support of Pakistan intelligence agencies and in connivance with Jaish-e-Mohammed, have been activating their OGWs in J&K for terror activities,” an SIA spokesperson said. The masterminds in Pakistan have been comprehensively identified, but their particulars are being kept confidential so that their agents are not alerted, the agency said. Analysis of the seized items and data would follow and leads would become the basis for further probe, the SIA added.