State Investigation Agency raids under way at multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 1
The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.
The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.
They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non-local working as a bank guard.
Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.
