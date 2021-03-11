Stayed back in '90s, Kashmiri Pandits now have second thoughts

Census-2009 states Kashmir has 808 Pandit families

Stayed back in '90s, Kashmiri Pandits now have second thoughts

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar June 6

Even after braving three decades of militancy, non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who didn’t leave the Valley in the 1990s, have lost confidence in the present security set-up in the region.

Political vacuum, no more safe

After Article 370 abrogation, J&K is facing a political vacuum which has made minorities and majority community vulnerable to militant attacks. Sanjay Tickoo, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti

The recent spate of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir has forced them to restrict their movement, with many saying the “unprecedented sense of insecurity” may force them to leave the Valley. The crumbled political structure and powerful bureaucracy after the BJP abrogated Article 370 in 2019 have rendered the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits voiceless, with no solution in sight that could encourage them to stay back.

“We stayed back, and all these years tried to bridge the gap between the two communities but now I tell my kids that Kashmir is no more a safe place for anyone,” Rattan Chaku, a non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit, told The Tribune.

There are 808 non-migrant Pandit families (according to the 2009 Census) in Kashmir, a majority of them living in abject poverty and their children mostly unemployed.

Chaku (52), a resident of Ganpatyar locality in Srinagar, is working in the private sector while his two sons are unemployed despite having engineering degrees.

“The migrants got subsidies, reservation in jobs and education while there are many non-migrant Pandit families which don’t have enough food to eat. The government has never cared about our welfare,” Chaku said.

“In the 1990s, we had some hope of living a secure life here but now it appears to be a hopeless situation. There is no future for our kids,” he said.

Chaku says the targeted civilian killings by “unknown gunmen” have created an “unprecedented” atmosphere of fear in Kashmir.

The targeted killings of civilians, particularly those from minority communities, started in October last when armed militants killed noted Kashmiri chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo in Srinagar, the first killing of a non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit since the 2003 Nadimarg massacre of 24 Pandits.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits did not protest Bindroo’s killing, triggering a divide between the two groups.

Since then, Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), has not been able to move out of his home in Barbarshah locality of Srinagar.

“I have been told by the police that my life is under threat. Since October, I have not been able to go anywhere,” Tickoo told The Tribune.

The other non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, living along with the Muslim community in residential areas across Kashmir, have also restricted their movement because of the deteriorating security situation.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, J&K is facing a political vacuum which has made both the minorities and the majority community vulnerable to militant attacks. The political structure has crumbled and civil society has been made defunct. There were people from the majority community who would support us but now they fear bureaucrats will book them under the Public Safety Act for raising their voice,” Tickoo said.

#kashmiri pandits

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Man who kept tabs on singer arrested

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

3
Patiala

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up ultra-modern township in Mohali

5
Punjab

As sought, Akal Takht chief gets Sikh CRPF personnel

6
Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Police raid Homeland housing in Mohali, round up 5 persons

7
Editorials

National embarrassment

8
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

9
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

10
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab Breaking

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Top News

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives go-ahead to ultra-modern township in Mohali

Explosives near Burail Jail: NIA takes over probe, registers fresh FIR

Chandigarh residents continue to reel under hot conditions

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

MC poll: Delimitation of wards to start soon

9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

At 5, this little girl leaving no stone unturned for her equestrian dream

A tribute: Sidhu Moosewala’s posters dot Jalandhar city

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Hoax threat call to blow up police headquarters in Ludhiana

4 vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 3 mobikes recovered

Gangster turns heroin supplier

Youth dies of Covid in Ludhiana, 5 test +ve

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Report absent colleagues on helpline: Health Dept to docs

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Focal Point area, no casualty

Punjabi University told to submit details for denying promotion to SC staffer

Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers