Step up vigil to check drug smuggling: Kupwara DC

Jammu, June 21

A meeting of District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was on Friday held and was chaired by Kupwara DC Ayushi Sudan to discuss the comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in Kupwara district.

The DC reviewed the implementation of the measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug abuse and its peddling.

The DC also emphasised the officials, including enforcement agencies for strengthening intelligence networks to crack hotspots of drug abuse, identify the routes of drug peddling and obstruct this menace, besides creating greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking.

She also called for stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.

During the meeting, the DC also asked the concerned departments to organise a destruction drive of wild cannabis at Trumukhan and other hot spots in the first week of July.

The DC took a detailed appraisal from members of NCORD Committee regarding the present scenario of drug-related occurrences, areas of concern, hot spots of drug abuse and its peddling.

Ayushi stressed officers from all the line departments to further intensify IEC activities, connecting communities including religious influencers and civil society members.

Ayushi emphasised on effective functioning of Addiction Treatment Facility Centers (ATFCs) to fight drug addiction and mitigate the sufferings of the drugs-affected persons. She also laid trust on ensuring proper counselling and rehabilitation for individuals struggling with addiction.

She urged the concerned departments to reach out to 1,000 identified drug abusers and facilitate them to the ATFC and drug de-addiction centre.

The DC directed GMC Principa to finalise the recruitment process for the staff of ATFC at an earliest. She also directed Kupwara CMO and Assistant Drug Controller to keep a close vigil on sale of expired and spurious drugs and get the samples tested from the testing labs on a routine basis.

