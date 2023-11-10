Steps to reduce man-animal conflict discussed in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 9

In wake of rising human-animal conflicts in far-off areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Nowshera Forest Division in Rajouri hosted a one-day workshop to tackle the pressing issue at Sunderbani Forest Range.

The workshop aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies necessary to effectively address and manage human-wildlife conflicts in the region. The workshop featured insightful discussions, practical demonstrations and the sharing of best practices.

Vinod Baniyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, said there is a need for protecting both the local community and the region’s diverse wildlife. He emphasised the importance of coexistence and sustainable solutions.

Rajesh Jasrotia, Station House Officer, Sunderbani, highlighted the role of law enforcement in safeguarding communities from wildlife-related risks and ensuring the peaceful cohabitation of humans and animals.

Rakesh Verma, Range Officer of the area, emphasised on the significance of understanding the behavior and needs of local wildlife species and shared insights on implementing preventive measures to minimise conflicts.

“The workshop served as a platform for open dialogue and knowledge sharing. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences and the expertise of the wildlife department. The event aimed to create a community committed to resolving human-wildlife conflicts in a humane and sustainable manner,” a spokesperson said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajouri