Stock up medicines for winter, says Reasi DC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 5

In wake of approaching winters when many areas will be covered with snow, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan has directed the health department to stock adequate supply of medicines.

The DC directed the Chief Medical Officer to stock adequate medicines in the snow-bound areas. The CMO was asked to direct the nearest health centres and Asha workers to collect details of the pregnant women residing in snow-bound areas with expected date of delivery to ensure that no expecting mother is left without proper care.

Vishesh Mahajan on Sunday chaired a meeting of the officers of the line departments to discuss the action plan for winter preparedness.

The meeting discussed the measures required for the safety and well-being of the residents during the upcoming winter season.

The DC directed stakeholder departments to take pre-emptive steps to ensure that the snow clearance operations are well-coordinated to keep roads and essential routes open for transportation, emergency services and daily commuters.

The DC also directed to start stocking of ration and ensure that there was no shortage of LPG in the snow-bound areas in winter months. Officials were asked to formulate a plan to maintain power and water supply in the snow-bound areas of the district.

