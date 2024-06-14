‘Stop behaving like ISI spokesperson’: BJP attacks Farooq over dialogue plea

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 13

Amid a surge in terrorist attacks in Jammu, NC chief Farooq Abdullah had advocated for talks with Pakistan, arguing that military action alone would not resolve the issue. In response, the BJP today criticised the former Chief Minister, accusing him of behaving like a spokesperson for Pakistan’s ISI and urged him to prioritise the interests of India.

Abdullah had stated that India had ongoing problems with its neighbour Pakistan, and these issues could not be resolved through military action alone. Drawing comparisons to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Hamas-Palestine situation, he had said that dialogue with the neighbouring country was essential as the terrorists were coming from across the border.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today criticised Abdullah’s plea for dialogue, saying: “Suggesting dialogue with Pakistan at a time when Pakistan has been sending organised groups of terrorists is bizarre. The Abdullahs should instead tell their mentors in Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism and then make any suggestion to the government.”

