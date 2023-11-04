Stop blacktopping of roads in winters: Ladakh L-G to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 3

Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (retd) has instructed the authorities to stop blacktopping of roads in the UT due to its ineffectiveness under severe cold weather conditions.

L-G instructed this during a meeting with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Project Himank officials.

Instructing that Key-La Pass may be declared as a national highway at the earliest, the L-G stated that he would take up the matter of funds for the Key La road and tunnel with the Home Ministry.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had sought the intervention of L-G Mishra in declaring the strategic Key La Pass as a national highway for provision of necessary funds for construction of the tunnel.

A delegation comprising Chief Engineer of MpRTH, Rahul Gupta, and Chief Engineer, Project Himank, Brigadier Gaurav S Karki, met theLt Governor.

Rahul Gupta apprised the L-G of the road development works under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for Ladakh, including ten projects which are almost 90 per cent complete.

Chief Engineer, Project Himank, Brigadier Karki apprised the L-G about the public consultation meeting held with stakeholders regarding the alignment of the Phyang-Kharu bypass road.

He also apprised the Lt Governor about the expansion of the Choglamsar Road from two-lane to four-lane.

