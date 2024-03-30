Stop cycle of arbitrary detentions, says Mirwaiz

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today called upon the government to refrain from continuing the “cycle of arbitrary detentions”.

Addressing a congregation at Jamia Masjid on Friday, Mirwaiz said even during the holy month of Ramzan, he was facing restrictions and was being frequently placed under house arrest, preventing him from having unrestricted access to mosques.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on Thursday, preventing him from offering prayers.

Mirwaiz said on Thursday as per the announced programme, he was not allowed to address a religious gathering. Mirwaiz said such actions also curtail the fundamental freedoms of expression and religion. Mirwaiz asked the authorities to desist from pursuing this cycle of unexplained detentions and allow him to continue his religious work.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of 10 lives in a road accident near Battery Chashma, Ramban, on the national highway. He conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and shared their grief during this difficult time.

