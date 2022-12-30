Stranded due to inclement weather, tourists rescued

Srinagar: The police have rescued 52 tourists stranded due to snowfall in Parihaaas Doodhpathri, Budgam. They were shifted to safe accommodations. IANS
Admn reviews fire safety measures in health centres
Jammu: The administration reviewed the fire safety measures in health institutions. The meeting was chaired by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...