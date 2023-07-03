Stranded on glacier, IAF rescues two

PTI

Srinagar, July 2

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir’s Sonamarg area, a defence spokesman said here. “IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries,” the spokesman said on Sunday.

He said Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by a ground party in the inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

He said the Air Force Station, Srinagar, was in charge of the entire operation.