Street vendor clings on to JCB to save cart in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 14

The vegetable cart of a street vendor was damaged by a backhoe loader during an anti-encroachment drive in Kathua today. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, drawing ire from the public.

The video shows the vegetable seller frantically trying to stop his cart from being crushed. As the officials do not listen to his constant pleas, he clings to the machine in a last try to save his only source of income.

However, it goes all in vain as he watches his cart being crushed and vegetables lying all over the road.

The incident took place during an anti-encroachment drive launched by the district administration. During the drive, a JCB machine was removing encroachments from public places. As the vegetable vendor tried to save his cart, the machine hit the cart crushing it on the spot.

Bystanders were also seen in the video arguing with the team, criticising them for their action against a poor vendor. However, there was no official statement from the administration regarding the incident. Locals also held a protest against the administration after the video went viral on social media.

